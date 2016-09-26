Sept 26 Huaren Pharmaceutical :

* Says it signed a financial leasing contract with Minsheng Financial Leasing

* Says it will sell its production equipment to the leasing company for up to 125 million yuan

* It will lease back the equipments with a term of 36 months and interest rate is 110 percet of central bank lending benchmark interest rate over the same period

