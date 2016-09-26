BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 Huaren Pharmaceutical :
* Says it signed a financial leasing contract with Minsheng Financial Leasing
* Says it will sell its production equipment to the leasing company for up to 125 million yuan
* It will lease back the equipments with a term of 36 months and interest rate is 110 percet of central bank lending benchmark interest rate over the same period
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TklLcw

* Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland