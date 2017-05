** Auto component maker GNA Axles Ltd gains as much as 3.9 pct over its IPO price of 252 rupees

** Co's IPO was subscribed 17 times on the final day of the offer on Sept 16 - BSE data bit.ly/2cxjQle

** Proceeds will be utilised for purchase of plant & machinery and working capital requirements

** Angel Broking says GNA Axles has consistently been reporting margin improvement over the last five years

** In terms of valuations, the pre-issue P/E works out to 12.1x FY2016 earnings, which is lower compared to its peers - Angel Broking

