BRIEF-Assiteca raises stake in Artigianbroker to 60 pct, sells 73.3 pct of Assiteca Crowd
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
Sept 26 B-Lot Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to take out 2.2 billion yen loan for acquisition of Kyoto-based property
* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MRvTzv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
* Agrees to sell its stake in UAE diagnostics business to Al Borg Medical Laboratories