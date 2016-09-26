BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Beijing Kunlun Tech :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 82.98 percent to 109.66 percent, or to be 480 million yuan to 550 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 262.3 million yuan
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD