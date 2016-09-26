BRIEF-Assiteca raises stake in Artigianbroker to 60 pct, sells 73.3 pct of Assiteca Crowd
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
Sept 26 Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says it sold two Tokyo-based properties on Sept. 26, with transaction price undisclosed
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CvavJf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
* Agrees to sell its stake in UAE diagnostics business to Al Borg Medical Laboratories