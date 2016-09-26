BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow Q1 net profit rises to 681,000 zlotys
* REPORTED ON SATURDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 60.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 26 Lapine Co Ltd :
* Says it signed two term loan contracts with commitment line worth totaling 2.75 billion yen, on Sept. 26
* Says The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation will be the arrangers and agents
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HYYvpi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTED ON SATURDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 60.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Qtrly net income stands at 163.7mln pesos with an increase of 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: