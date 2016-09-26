BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Ceres Inc :
* Says it plans to apply for upgrade to Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE Mothers
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WcfiEB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD