Sept 26 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder signs agreement to sell 110.3 million shares at 18.56 yuan ($2.78) per share in the company to an investment management firm for 2.05 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dlgQd6

