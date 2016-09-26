BRIEF-PromikBook proposes Klas Moreau new Chairman
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
Sept 26 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder signs agreement to sell 110.3 million shares at 18.56 yuan ($2.78) per share in the company to an investment management firm for 2.05 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dlgQd6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6701 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)