BRIEF-Assiteca raises stake in Artigianbroker to 60 pct, sells 73.3 pct of Assiteca Crowd
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
Sept 26 Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc :
* Says it plans to fully acquire 800 shares (100 percent stake) in a Yamaguchi-based insurance firm via unit, at an undisclosed price, on Oct. 3
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/S0GIyZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
* Agrees to sell its stake in UAE diagnostics business to Al Borg Medical Laboratories