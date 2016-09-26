BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 I-Freek Mobile Inc :
* Says it issues 1.1 million new shares via private placement and raises 140.7 million yen in total
* Subscription and payment date is Sept. 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sLHyWd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD