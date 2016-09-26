BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 Medical&Biological Laboratories Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell 100 percent voting rights in its unit Lifetech Co., Ltd to PMT CORPORATION at 73,000 yen
* Says transaction will effective on Oct. 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jOFieW
Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland