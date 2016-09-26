BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow Q1 net profit rises to 681,000 zlotys
* REPORTED ON SATURDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 60.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 26 Ichibanya Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully buy three China mainland-based firms, which are engaged in operation of curry restaurants at local, from China mainland-based investment unit of House Foods Group Corp
* Says the acquisition price for the three firms is $6.2 million in total
* Says it plans to raise stake in Taiwan-based curry restaurant operation firm to 80 percent from 20 percent under the transaction with House Foods Group Corp
* Says the acquisition price for 60 percent stake in Taiwan-based firm is T$181.9 million
* Says the acquisition to be completed in December
Qtrly net income stands at 163.7mln pesos with an increase of 15%