BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 GreenPeptide Co Ltd :
* Says 690 of 9th warrants were exercised into 690,000 shares of its common shares from Sept. 1 to Sept. 26, including 30,000 shares at exercise price 621 yen, 60,000 shares at 616 yen, etc.
* Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: