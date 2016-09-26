Sept 26 GreenPeptide Co Ltd :

* Says 690 of 9th warrants were exercised into 690,000 shares of its common shares from Sept. 1 to Sept. 26, including 30,000 shares at exercise price 621 yen, 60,000 shares at 616 yen, etc.

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RChwlf

