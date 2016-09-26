BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 Sompo Care Message Inc :
* Says it to merge its Tokyo-based unit silvercare&supportsystem Ltd
* Says the unit will be dissolved after merger
* Says the merger will effective on Nov. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dBCU7n
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
* Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: