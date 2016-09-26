BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 3-D Matrix Ltd :
* Says its European unit 3-D Matrix Europe SAS. signd agreement to grant distribution rights on hemostatic agents PuraStat in Colombia to DISTRIMEDICAL S.A.S
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/J6Q2
* Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: