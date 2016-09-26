BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Gosun Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 47.1 million shares via private placement and raises 1.15 billion yen in total, to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JrOUfp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017