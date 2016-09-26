BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Riso Kyoiku Co Ltd :
* Says it to repurchase up to 2,800,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 5.39 percent stake
* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 1,366,400,000 yen in total, on Sep. 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aICD5r
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017