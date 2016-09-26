BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says vice chairman Bao Feng resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cVUEmX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017