BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Rainbow Department Store Co., Ltd. :
* Says it names Diao Weicheng as chairman
* Says it names Gao Shulin as general manager
* Says it names Song Yaoming as chief accounting officer
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4nLx9l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017