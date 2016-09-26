BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd
* Says its green industry fund in deal to buy Spain's waste treatment firm Urbaser between 1.16-1.40 billion euros ($1.30-1.57 billion)

($1 = 0.8899 euros)
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE