Sept 26 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information :

* Says Systex Solutions (HK) Limited sold 5 pct stake in it during Aug. 29 to Sep. 22

* Says Systex Solutions (HK) Limited holds 14.2 percent stake in it now, down from 19.2 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r2G52P

