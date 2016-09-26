BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet
Sept 26 Starway Bio-technology :
* Says Huo Changying resigned from general manager
* Says it appoints Shao Yaning as new general manager
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N74BRz
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N74BRz
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017