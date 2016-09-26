BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd
* Says board approves to build office building for 219 million yuan ($32.84 million)
* Says it plans to invest 210 million yuan in quality control facility project
* Says it plans to invest 253.3 million yuan in vitamin production project
