Sept 26 Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd

* Says board approves to build office building for 219 million yuan ($32.84 million)

* Says it plans to invest 210 million yuan in quality control facility project

* Says it plans to invest 253.3 million yuan in vitamin production project

