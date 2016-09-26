BRIEF-PromikBook proposes Klas Moreau new Chairman
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
Sept 26 Beijing Lanxum Technology :
* Says it will take out a loan of up to 100 million yuan with a term of 12 months from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)