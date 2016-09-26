Sept 26 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Says Central Huijin Investment has bought 6.76 million H-shares in China Everbright Bank Co Ltd at average HK$3.67 ($0.4733) per share on September 14

* Says Central Huijin Investment has increased its holdings in China Everbright Bank to 85.05 percent from 84.95 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cW8be1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)