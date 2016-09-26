BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure
* Says Central Huijin Investment has bought 6.76 million H-shares in China Everbright Bank Co Ltd at average HK$3.67 ($0.4733) per share on September 14
* Says Central Huijin Investment has increased its holdings in China Everbright Bank to 85.05 percent from 84.95 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cW8be1
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE