BRIEF-PromikBook proposes Klas Moreau new Chairman
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
Sept 26 Bringspring Science and Technology :
* Says it signed a strategic partnership agreement with Inter Systems Software (Bejing) on Sep. 23
* Says the two companies will cooperate on product pricing, technical services, product development, employee training and marketing
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR)