Sept 26 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 25 percent stake in DEG (Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH) for 5.84 million euros ($6.57 million) from minority shareholders

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cZB8Jr

($1 = 0.8895 euros)