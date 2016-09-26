BRIEF-PromikBook proposes Klas Moreau new Chairman
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
Sept 26 Zhongxin Information Development Shanghai :
* Says its wholly owned IT subsidiary will use 10 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Shanghai with an individual and a Shanghai-based business consulting company
* Says the new companie with registered capital of 50 million yuan will be engaged in technology development of computer systems integration
* Says the subsidiary will hold 20 percent stake in the new company
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR)