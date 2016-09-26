BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Shanghai Sanmao Enterprise Group Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired a Taicang-based woolen company, which was wholly owned by the co's sub-subsidiary, for 14.5 million yuan
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017