BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 Shenzhen HeungKong Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired 100 percent stake in a Shenyang-based commercial company, Shenzhen-based property company and commercial properties based in Changchun, Zhengzhou and Guangzhou, via shares issue and cash
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE Further company coverage: