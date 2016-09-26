BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) bonds
* Says unit plans to invest 990 million yuan to set up investment fund with partner
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE