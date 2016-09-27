China's Xi says free trade important engine for development
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that free trade is an important engine for development as he opened a summit on China's new Silk Road plan.
COLOMBO, May 12 Sri Lanka has rejected China's request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month, two senior government officials said on Thursday as the Indian prime minister landed in the island nation.