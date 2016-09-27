Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 27 Chips&Media Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 16.67 percent (20,000 shares) in a semiconductor firm, for 1 billion won
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.