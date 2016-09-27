BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd's shares up as much as 3.12 pct
** Company on Monday said it wins Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to build highways in Rajasthan and Gujarat
** Project cost estimated at about 21 bln rupees
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade