Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 27 Shenzhen Huiding Technology Co Ltd
* Says it sets IPO price at 19.42 yuan ($2.91) per share, aiming to raise 873.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dnCy0b ($1 = 6.6694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.