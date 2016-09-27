Sept 27 Toho Co Ltd :
* Says co's wholly owned unit, Toho Real Estate Co Ltd,
plans spin-off of restaurant and theater stores management
business to its wholly owned unit Toho Restaurant service Co
Ltd, with effective date on Dec. 1
* Says co's wholly owned property maintenance unit, Toho
Service Center Co Ltd, plans to merge with a wholly owned
construction unit, with effective date on Dec. 1, and the
construction unit will be dissolved after the transaction
* Co will merge with unit Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, with
effective date on March 1, 2017, and the unit will be dissolved
after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VMS8Pf
