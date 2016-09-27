Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 27 Tatwah Smartech Co., Ltd. :
* Says its controlling shareholder Cai Xiaoru to sell 10.1 percent stake in the co to a Zhuhai-based investment partnership
* Says Cai Xiaoru to cut stake in the co to 31.5 percent from 41.5 percent
* Says the investment partnership to raise stake in the co to 10.1 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CdpB83; goo.gl/hGHg9t; goo.gl/ygWngY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.