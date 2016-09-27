Sept 27 Tatwah Smartech Co., Ltd. :

* Says its controlling shareholder Cai Xiaoru to sell 10.1 percent stake in the co to a Zhuhai-based investment partnership

* Says Cai Xiaoru to cut stake in the co to 31.5 percent from 41.5 percent

* Says the investment partnership to raise stake in the co to 10.1 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CdpB83; goo.gl/hGHg9t; goo.gl/ygWngY

