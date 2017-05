Sept 27 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it signed contract with Zhejiang-based investment management firm and Hangzhou-based real estate firm to jointly cooperation on housing construction in Yiwu

* Says the co to get 33 percent stake in a Zhejiang-based investment management unit of the Hangzhou-based real estate firm

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Haj9sn;

