Sept 27 Wells Fargo & Co's board is
likely to decide on whether to claw back pay from former
retail-banking head Carrie Tolstedt and Chief Executive John
Stumpf ahead of a congressional hearing on Thursday, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
The bank could make the decision as soon as Tuesday, the
Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2cyNodu)
Stumpf has come under fire following allegations that the
bank's employees had set up as many as 2 million accounts and
credit cards in customers' names without their consent.
Lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee grilled
Stumpf about the accounts last week, with some calling on him to
resign and forfeit his earnings and hold other senior executives
accountable.
Wells Fargo could not be immediately available for comment.
