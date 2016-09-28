BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO
Sept 28 Fitipower Integrated Technology Ltd :
* Says the co postponed cash dividend payment date to Sep. 30 due to the impact of hurricane
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.