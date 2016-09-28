BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO
Sept 28 Arion Technology Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 26.47 percent stake (1.5 million shares) in Dream T Entertainment Co., Ltd., for 4.8 billion won
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.