BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Advanced Process Systems Corp :
* Says it signs contract with Samsung Display Co., Ltd., to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Says contract amount of 30.4 billion won
Source text: goo.gl/S29ebT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.