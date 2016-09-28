BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Jiangsu Protruly Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 800 million yuan to set up industrial investment fund with partners
* Says the scale of fund is up to 3 billion yuan
Source text: goo.gl/Rlu09T
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.