BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 China Security & Fire Co Ltd :
* Says it will establish a new wholly owned unit in Japan via the company's Hong Kong-based unit
* Says the new entity namely China Security & Fire Technology(JP)Co., Limited, with a registered capital of 90 million yen
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.