BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO
Sept 28 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says its two wholly owned units plan to invest 180 million yuan in total to set up a finance lease unit in Tianjin


WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.