BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it changed quantities valuation of inventory to first-in first-out method from weighted averages method
* Says the accounting policy change to adopt prospective application method
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Lj2XzA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.