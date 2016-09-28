BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.03 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016 H1
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.