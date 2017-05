REFILE-Syrian force 'tightens noose' on Islamic State in Raqqa -U.S.-led coalition

BEIRUT, May 17 The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized 350 square km (135 square miles) in the past week, tightening "their noose" on Islamic State in an advance to isolate its base of operations at Raqqa, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition said on Wednesday.