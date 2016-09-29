** Shares of state-run miner Hindustan Copper Ltd fall as much as 5.26 pct to their lowest since Sept 16

** India govt to sell 7 pct stake in Hindustan Copper, potentially raising 4.02 bln rupees ($60.50 mln)

** Govt is selling 64.7 mln shares, and has set floor price of 62 rupees per share, accordingly to a regulatory filing on Wednesday

** Govt owns almost 90 pct stake in Hindustan Copper - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock had risen 11.57 pct this year as of Wednesday's close ($1 = 66.4450 Indian rupees)