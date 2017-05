** The S&P BSE Oil & Gas Index gains as much as 1.36 pct, while the Nifty energy index rises 1.17 pct

** OPEC agreed on Wednesday to curb output in first such deal since 2008, sending global oil prices into a rally

** OPEC members agreed to limit production to 32.5-33.0 mln barrels per day in talks held on the sidelines of an energy conference in Algeria

** Oil and Natural Gas Corp rises as much as 2.52 pct; stock top gainer on the Nifty index

** Reliance Industries Ltd rises 1.59 pct, Cairn India Ltd gains 1.91 pct